Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
FootballMen's BasketballWomen's BasketballBaseballVR2RecruitingPodcastsSI.com
Search

VR2 on SI Podcast: Historic 5 Vols Taken in 2021 MLB Draft's First 10 Rounds

Tennessee Baseball's Historic 2021 Season Continues with Historic 2021 MLB Draft Showing
Author:
Publish date:

Host Jack Foster and Jake Nichols are back with another VR2 Podcast going over Tennessee's incredible showing in the first two days of the MLB Draft and about what's to come. Jake dishes his opinions on how Chad Dallas, Liam Spence, Max Ferguson, Connor Pavolony and Jake Rucker will fit in with their new teams in the pros. In addition, Jake and Jack go over the UT signees who were drafted and what that means for Tennessee Baseball's future. Listen to the full podcast below:

Did you know VR2 on SI does Podcasts? Check out the staff's latest breakdowns here.

VR2 on SI is also on Instagram, Twitter, and Facebook. Check out any of the links to ensure you do not miss any of the coverage of your favorite Tennessee teams!

You can follow the staff, Matt, Jake, Dale and Jack on Twitter by clicking any of their names.

Also follow our graphic design expert and newest addition to the team, Trenton on Twitter by clicking the link. He is the founder of Bond Edits, and he is one of the brightest young names in the game!

Want the latest on national football and basketball recruiting, including Vols targets? Head over to SI All-American for the latest news, blogs, and updates about the nation's best prospects

Sports Illustrated also offers insight, information and up to the minute details for gamblers. Check it out here.

Screen Shot 2021-06-13 at 3.25.31 PM
Podcasts

VR2 on SI Podcast: Historic 5 Vols Taken in 2021 MLB Draft's First 10 Rounds

ECF35B0B-D954-4B27-AA41-6008AB0E5226
Baseball

Full rundown: Tennessee baseball makes program history with MLB Draft picks

E2B95DD3-53C2-4766-AA03-B4724F1D76B7
Recruiting

Impact Report: Vols Land Versatile Memphis WR Miller

703B23B0-F873-46E1-8F3E-D84A0A9B683C
Recruiting

Just In: Priority In-State WR Cameron Miller Commits to Tennessee, Details Decision

Kaidon Salter
Football

Former Vol QB Kaidon Salter's Transfer Destination Revealed

Screen Shot 2021-06-22 at 8.21.09 PM
Baseball

Tennessee Signee Brady House Selected in 1st Round of MLB Draft

11857561-2D15-4AEE-B6C3-D2131AFC5268
Recruiting

A Look at Who Could Be Next to Join Tennessee's 2022 Recruiting Class

3E84A1DB-3643-4C5F-866A-1F12C6E840DA
Men's Basketball

WATCH: Highlights from star-studded 2021 Tennessee Basketball Alumni Game