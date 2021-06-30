VR2 on SI Podcast: More and More Visits! Kaidon Salter, Aaron Beasley, and Post-Spring Superlatives!

Official visits to Knoxville have been pouring in as of late. The latest edition of the VR2 on SI Podcast brings you up to speed on the visits, news on Kaidon Salter, and a fun interview with three-star LB Tennessee commit Elijah Herring.

Host Jack Foster and Matt Ray are back after a brief podcast vacation, and they have a LOT to discuss in the recruiting world. Then, Elijah Herring joins the show to talk about how he fell in love with Rocky Top and how it feels to be the first commit of Tennessee's 2022 class. Lastly, Matt dishes out his post-spring superlatives for the Vols, including most improved, deep sleeper, newcomer, and more! Listen to the full podcast below:

