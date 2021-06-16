VR2 on SI Podcast: Neyland at Full Capacity for 2021 Season, Malachi Wideman

While the Vols and the fans will be rocking in Neyland come the fall, Malachi Wideman will not be a part of it. Matt and Jack discuss the importance of each.

Host Jack Foster and Matt Ray discuss the significance of the news that Neyland will be at full capacity in the fall and the Malachi Wideman situation, as Matt gives his insight on where it all went wrong between Tennessee and the wideout.

