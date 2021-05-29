Sports Illustrated home
VR2 On SI Podcast: Post Spring OL & DL Breakdowns and Recruiting Period News

Host Jack Foster and Matt Ray breakdown the Vols' offensive line and defensive line performances in the spring and predict the depth chart heading into the fall, and Matt tells us all what to expect when the recruiting period opens.
Listen to Jack and Matt break down the performances of the Vols' offensive line and defensive line in the spring and give depth chart predictions heading into the fall. Matt also fills you in on what to expect with the recruiting period opening within the next week and all throughout the month of June. All that and more in the latest episode of the VR2 On SI Podcast! Hear the full pod below:

