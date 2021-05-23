Sports Illustrated home
VR2 on SI Podcast: Post Spring WR and TE Breakdowns, William Mohan, Kamal Hadden, and More!

Host Jack Foster and analyst Matt Ray bring you another episode of the VR2 on SI Podcast
Below is the latest edition of the VR2 on SI Podcast. Listen to host Jack Foster and analyst Matt Ray interview 2022 UT commit Venson Sneed, breakdown the WR and TE positions for the Vols after what was seen in the spring, and react to William Mohan and Kamal Hadden transferring and Brian Grant committing to UT.

