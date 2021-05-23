VR2 on SI Podcast: Post Spring WR and TE Breakdowns, William Mohan, Kamal Hadden, and More!

Host Jack Foster and analyst Matt Ray bring you another episode of the VR2 on SI Podcast

Below is the latest edition of the VR2 on SI Podcast. Listen to host Jack Foster and analyst Matt Ray interview 2022 UT commit Venson Sneed, breakdown the WR and TE positions for the Vols after what was seen in the spring, and react to William Mohan and Kamal Hadden transferring and Brian Grant committing to UT.

Did you know VR2 on SI does Podcasts? Check out the staff's latest breakdowns here.

VR2 on SI is also on Instagram, Twitter, and Facebook. Check out any of the links to ensure you do not miss any of the coverage of your favorite Tennessee teams!

You can follow the staff, Matt, Jake, Dale and Jack on Twitter by clicking any of their names.

Want the latest on national football and basketball recruiting, including Vols targets? Head over to SI All-American for the latest news, blogs, and updates about the nation's best prospects.

Sports Illustrated also offers insight, information and up to the minute details for gamblers. Check it out here.