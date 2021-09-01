VR2 on SI Podcast: Previewing Tennessee's Week 1 Matchup and What to Expect from Josh Heupel and Co.

September 1, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
FootballMen's BasketballWomen's BasketballBaseballVR2RecruitingPodcastsSI TIX
Search

VR2 on SI Podcast: Previewing Bowling Green, Tennessee Football is Here!

Jack and Jake are back for another pod, and they could not be more excited to witness Tennessee's first game under Josh Heupel as HC
Author:
Publish date:

Host Jack Foster and Jake Nichols are back for another VR2 on SI Pod to preview Tennessee's first regular season game: a home opener against the Bowling Green Falcons. What should Vol Nation expect to see from Josh Heupel's first game as Head Coach? What will Joe Milton have in store for his first start under center in Orange and White? Only time will tell, but Jake believes fans should expect a blowout that will serve as a great opportunity for many Vols to get their feet wet with the 2021 season and answer any questions remaining from fall camp. All that and more in the latest edition of the VR2 on SI Podcast! Listen to the full podcast below:

Did you know VR2 on SI does Podcasts? Check out the staff's latest breakdowns here.

VR2 on SI is also on Instagram, Twitter, and Facebook. Check out any of the links to ensure you do not miss any of the coverage of your favorite Tennessee teams!

You can follow the staff, Matt, Jake, Dale and Jack on Twitter by clicking any of their names.

Also follow our graphic design expert and newest addition to the team, Trenton on Twitter by clicking the link. He is the founder of Bond Edits, and he is one of the brightest young names in the game!

Want the latest on national football and basketball recruiting, including Vols targets? Head over to SI All-American for the latest news, blogs, and updates about the nation's best prospects

Sports Illustrated also offers insight, information and up to the minute details for gamblers. Check it out here.

91687E71-5E63-40C8-8D77-E8A0F48D2B61
Podcasts

VR2 on SI Podcast: Previewing Tennessee's Week 1 Matchup and What to Expect from Josh Heupel and Co.

304775_20201003_FB_Missouri_CJ_056
Football

Vols Week 1 Uniforms Revealed

Cooper Mays
Football

Predicting Tennessee Volunteers' Offensive Breakout Players for 2021

KNOXVILLE, TN - August 12, 2021 - Defensive back Warren Burrell #4 of the Tennessee Volunteers during 2021 Fall Camp practice in Neyland Stadium in Knoxville, TN. Photo By Caleb Jones/Tennessee Athletics
Football

Predicting Tennessee's Defensive Breakout Players for 2021

E54CBAA2-8757-44F7-8083-D13612EC7BE0
Football

Nichols in Neyland: Meet Sports Illustrated’s eyes and ears for 2021 Tennessee football home games

USATSI_16486673_168390308_lowres
Football

Former Vol DB Thompson Waived With Injury Designation By Saints

A3493A3C-039C-4608-AC7C-B562E09473B5
Football

Former Vols Defensive Back Waived by Ravens

KNOXVILLE, TN - August 12, 2021 - Quarterback Joe Milton III #7 of the Tennessee Volunteers during 2021 Fall Camp practice in Neyland Stadium in Knoxville, TN. Photo By Caleb Jones/Tennessee Athletics
Football

Look: Tennessee Releases First Depth Chart of 2021 Season