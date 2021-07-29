Sports Illustrated home
VR2 on SI Podcast: Previewing Fall Camp With LB and DB Talk

VR2 is back with another football episode of the VR2 on SI Podcast
Author:
Publish date:

It's been awhile, but Jack and Jake are back for the newest football edition of the VR2 on SI Podcast. Jake goes over the standout guys in the LB and DB position groups, going into depth on the newcomers in the process, and Jack has a beef with Texas about who the true UT is. Football season is upon us, and this episode is the first of many VR2 on SI pods talking about fall practices leading up to Bowling Green on September 2. Listen to the full podcast below: 

Podcasts

VR2 on SI Podcast: Previewing Fall Camp With LB and DB Talk

