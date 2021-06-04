VR2 on SI Podcast: Previewing Tennessee Baseball's NCAA Regional Tournament in Knoxville

The Vols will host their first NCAA Baseball Regional Tournament for the first time since 2005. Host Jack Foster and Jake Nichols tell you what to expect in Knoxville over the weekend.

Host Jack Foster and Jake Nichols preview Vol Baseball's NCAA Regional Tournament that will be hosted at Lindsey Nelson Stadium. Jake goes over what he expects the atmosphere to be like in Knoxville, key players for the Vols, and how the other teams in the tournament will be tough outs. All that and more in the latest edition of the VR2 On SI Podcast! Listen to the full podcast below:

Did you know VR2 on SI does Podcasts? Check out the staff's latest breakdowns here.

VR2 on SI is also on Instagram, Twitter, and Facebook. Check out any of the links to ensure you do not miss any of the coverage of your favorite Tennessee teams!

You can follow the staff, Matt, Jake, Dale and Jack on Twitter by clicking any of their names.

Want the latest on national football and basketball recruiting, including Vols targets? Head over to SI All-American for the latest news, blogs, and updates about the nation's best prospects.

Sports Illustrated also offers insight, information and up to the minute details for gamblers. Check it out here.