VR2 on SI Podcast: Previewing Tennessee Baseball's NCAA Regional Tournament in Knoxville

The Vols will host their first NCAA Baseball Regional Tournament for the first time since 2005. Host Jack Foster and Jake Nichols tell you what to expect in Knoxville over the weekend.
Author:
Publish date:

Host Jack Foster and Jake Nichols preview Vol Baseball's NCAA Regional Tournament that will be hosted at Lindsey Nelson Stadium. Jake goes over  what he expects the atmosphere to be like in Knoxville, key players for the Vols, and how the other teams in the tournament will be tough outs. All that and more in the latest edition of the VR2 On SI Podcast! Listen to the full podcast below:

