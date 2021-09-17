VR2 on SI Podcast: Previewing Tennessee vs. TN Tech & Byron Young Will Make His Debut!

September 17, 2021
VR2 on SI Podcast: Previewing Tennessee vs. TN Tech and Significance of Byron Young's Return

Jack and Jake are back for another VR2 on SI pod talking the Vols' Week 3 matchup
Host Jack Foster and Jake Nichols go over the Vols' Week 3 matchup that should not be close, but will serve as a great opportunity for Tennessee to fine tune many aspects of their game heading into their first road matchup against the Gators in Week 4. Byron Young will make his Tennessee debut Saturday, what does this mean for Tennessee's pass-rush? Listen for a full preview and more on the latest edition of the VR2 on SI Podcast!

