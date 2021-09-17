VR2 on SI Podcast: Previewing Tennessee vs. TN Tech & Byron Young Will Make His Debut!

Jack and Jake are back for another VR2 on SI pod talking the Vols' Week 3 matchup

Host Jack Foster and Jake Nichols go over the Vols' Week 3 matchup that should not be close, but will serve as a great opportunity for Tennessee to fine tune many aspects of their game heading into their first road matchup against the Gators in Week 4. Byron Young will make his Tennessee debut Saturday, what does this mean for Tennessee's pass-rush? Listen for a full preview and more on the latest edition of the VR2 on SI Podcast!

Did you know VR2 on SI does Podcasts? Check out the staff's latest breakdowns here.

VR2 on SI is also on Instagram, Twitter, and Facebook. Check out any of the links to ensure you do not miss any of the coverage of your favorite Tennessee teams!

You can follow the staff, Matt, Jake, Dale and Jack on Twitter by clicking any of their names.

Also follow our graphic design expert and newest addition to the team, Trenton on Twitter by clicking the link. He is the founder of Bond Edits, and he is one of the brightest young names in the game!

Want the latest on national football and basketball recruiting, including Vols targets? Head over to SI All-American for the latest news, blogs, and updates about the nation's best prospects

Sports Illustrated also offers insight, information and up to the minute details for gamblers. Check it out here.