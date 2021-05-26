Sports Illustrated home
VR2 On SI Podcast: Previewing the SEC Baseball Tournament

Host Jack Foster and analyst Jake Nichols take a look at the 2021 SEC Baseball Tournament, specifically the Vols keys to success and their chances of making a deep run.
Below is the latest edition of the VR2 On SI Podcast that features host Jack Foster and analyst Jake Nichols preview the Vols in the SEC Baseball Tournament. Jake examines the environment in Hoover, dishes out stats on the Vols historic season, and gives a few players who are keys to successful outing for the Vols in Hoover.

