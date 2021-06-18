Sports Illustrated home
VR2 on SI Podcast: Recapping Super Regionals, Looking Ahead to the CWS

The Vols are back in Omaha for the first time in 16 years. Jack and Jake discuss the Vols confidence after a dominant Super Regional sweep and preview UT vs. VA
Host Jack Foster and Jake Nichols break down Tennessee's Super Regional sweep of LSU and talk about what that means for the Vols' confidence in the CWS. Jake has high hopes for the Omavols in the CWS but notes that Vanderbilt is an intimidating obstacle on the road to a CWS championship. All that and more in the latest edition of the VR2 on SI Podcast! Listen to the full podcast below:

