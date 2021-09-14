VR2 on SI Podcast: Recapping Tennessee-Pitt & Hooker's Performance

Hendon Hooker and the special teams were the bright spots for Tennessee in Week 2, but too many penalties and a subpar pass-defense performance led to Heupel's first loss.

Host Jack Foster and Jake Nichols discuss the inaugural 'Johnny Majors Classic,' touching on Tennessee's quarterback situation, the pass defense, elite special teams play and how Tennessee could not edge out Pitt due to penalties and turnovers. There are positives to be taken from the game for the Vols, but ultimately there are a lot of things for Josh Heupel and his squad to work on if they are going to compete with above-average SEC schools. Listen for all that and more on the latest edition of the VR2 on SI Podcast!

