VR2 on SI Podcast: Recapping Tennessee's Week 1 Win Against Bowling Green

Tennessee is 1-0, but there are plenty of kinks that still need to be worked out in the Josh Heupel offense.

Host Jack Foster and Jake Nichols bring you another edition of the VR2 on SI Podcast going into depth on Tennessee's 38-6 win over the Bowling Green Falcons in the 2021 season opener. Joe Milton had a solid first quarter but struggled as the game went on. Jake dishes on what he needs to work on to become more consistent and applauds the running game for being the bright spot of the offense. The Tennessee secondary was great defensively, which gives Jake a lot to look forward to as the season progresses. Listen below for the FULL recap pod, which features Jack and Jake realizing they have a common love for grapes!

