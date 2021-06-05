VR2 on SI Podcast: Recapping Tennessee's wild 9-8 victory against Wright State in the first round of the NCAA Regional Tournament

Drew Gilbert pulled off the unthinkable in hitting a walk-off grand slam in the Vols 9-8 thrilling win over Wright State. Listen to Jack and Jake recap the monumental Tennessee Baseball moment.

Host Jack Foster and Jake Nichols recap Vol Baseball's 9-8 win against Wright State via a Drew Gilbert walk-off grand slam in the first round of the Regional Tournament. Jake notes how unbelievably electric the atmosphere was in Knoxville and how that grand slam may have been one of the best moments in Tennessee athletics history. Jack and Jake also look forward to the Vols date with Liberty in round 2 of the tourney and more in the latest episode of the VR2 on SI Podcast! Listen to the full pod below:

