VR2 on SI Podcast: Recapping the Vols 9-3 win against Liberty in Round 2 of the NCAA Regional Tournament

Tennessee's bats were hot early, as they smashed five homers in just three innings. In this episode of the VR2 on SI Podcast, listen to Jack and Jake applaud the Vols' big performance in Round 2 but also mention how the Vols are far from perfect.
Author:
Publish date:

Host Jack Foster and Jake Nichols recap the Vols dominant win against the Liberty Flames in Round 2 of the NCAA Regional Tournament in Knoxville. Tennessee had hot bats early, but a dry spell from innings 4-7 worries Jake for the Vols chances at going far on the road to Omaha. Jack and Jake also take a look at the possible matchup against Duke or Liberty again in the Regional Final and how the atmosphere is at Lindsey Nelson Stadium during the tournament. All that and more in the latest edition of the VR2 on SI Podcast! Listen to the full pod below:

