VR2 On SI Podcast: Recapping the Vols’ Blowout Win Against Alabama and Previewing the Semifinals

Host Jack Foster and Jake Nichols recap the Vols 11-0 win against Alabama in a rematch from round 2 of the SEC Tournament. The Vols bats were hot, and Blade Tidwell had a magical performance. Listen to Jack and Jake react!!
Host Jack Foster and Jake Nichols recap the Vols 11-0 win against Alabama in a rematch from round 2 of the SEC Tournament. The Vols bats were hot, and Blade Tidwell had a magical performance. Listen to Jack and Jake react!!

Jack and Jake dive deep into Blade Tidwell's performance and the Vols success at the plate. Jack and Jake also look forward to the Vols game against Florida in the semifinals and more in the latest episode of the VR2 on SI Podcast! Hear the full podcast below:

