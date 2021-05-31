VR2 On SI Podcast: Recapping the Vols Loss to Arkansas in the SEC Tournament Final

Host Jack Foster and Jake Nichols take a look at the Vols 7-2 loss against Arkansas in the SEC Tournament Final in the latest episode of the VR2 On SI Podcast!

Jack and Jake are back at it with another podcast recapping the Vols loss to Arkansas in the SEC Tournament Final. Jake takes a look at the bullpen's lackluster play and the Vols inability to get guys home. However, Jack and Jake make it clear that all heads should be held high for the Vols. Finally, Jack and Jake take a look at the regionals coming up for the Vols that will be hosted in Knoxville. Listen to the full podcast below:

Did you know VR2 on SI does Podcasts? Check out the staff's latest breakdowns here.

VR2 on SI is also on Instagram, Twitter, and Facebook. Check out any of the links to ensure you do not miss any of the coverage of your favorite Tennessee teams!

You can follow the staff, Matt, Jake, Dale and Jack on Twitter by clicking any of their names.

Want the latest on national football and basketball recruiting, including Vols targets? Head over to SI All-American for the latest news, blogs, and updates about the nation's best prospects.

Sports Illustrated also offers insight, information and up to the minute details for gamblers. Check it out here.