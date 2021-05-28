VR2 On SI Podcast: Recapping Vols Win Against Mississippi State in the SEC Tournament, Loss Against Alabama, and Previewing the Rest of the Tournament

Host Jack Foster and Jake Nichols keep you updated on the Vols’ performance so far in the 2021 SEC Tournament. Tennessee is 1-1 heading into Friday’s rematch with Alabama, so there’s plenty to discuss.

Host Jack Foster and analyst Jake Nichols break down the Vols’ win against Mississippi State in the third round of the SEC Tournament and their loss against Alabama in the second round.

Jake describes what he has seen from the Vols that he likes, and what they could do better in their rematch against the Crimson Tide on Friday. Jack and Jake also look forward to how the Vols could fare in the rest of the SEC Tournament in the latest edition of the VR2 On SI Podcast! Hear the full podcast below:

