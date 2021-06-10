VR2 on SI Podcast: So Many Visits to Campus! LB, CB, and S Post-Spring Breakdowns and more!

A little over a week into the recruiting period, Rocky Top has seen many visitors as of late. The latest episode of the VR2 on SI podcast brings you a breakdown of who all has visited along with some post-spring positional breakdowns.

Host Jack Foster and Matt Ray are back with another football edition of the VR2 On SI Podcast talking about the multiple visits happening on Rocky Top from both committed and non-committed recruits. Matt also updates us on the transfer portal and goes through our final post-spring positional breakdowns in breaking down the secondary and linebacker group from what he saw in the Spring. All that and more in the latest edition of the VR2 on SI Podcast! Listen to the full pod below:

