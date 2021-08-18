VR2 on SI Podcast: Update on Fall Practices, Diving Into RB and WR Group Performances

Tennessee football is a little over two weeks away, and VR2 is back for another podcast to discuss the past two weeks of fall practices, specifically focusing on the RB and WR groups.

Host Jack Foster and Jake Nichols are back with another football episode of the VR2 on SI Podcast giving an update on fall practices during the past two weeks, the quarterback competition and a specific focus on the performances out of the RB and WR groups. Jake also gives pro comparisons of Harrison Bailey, Hendon Hooker and Joe Milton to close out the show. Listen for all of that and more in the latest edition of the VR2 on SI Podcast! (Can be seen below):

Did you know VR2 on SI does Podcasts? Check out the staff's latest breakdowns here.

VR2 on SI is also on Instagram, Twitter, and Facebook. Check out any of the links to ensure you do not miss any of the coverage of your favorite Tennessee teams!

You can follow the staff, Matt, Jake, Dale and Jack on Twitter by clicking any of their names.

Also follow our graphic design expert and newest addition to the team, Trenton on Twitter by clicking the link. He is the founder of Bond Edits, and he is one of the brightest young names in the game!

Want the latest on national football and basketball recruiting, including Vols targets? Head over to SI All-American for the latest news, blogs, and updates about the nation's best prospects

Sports Illustrated also offers insight, information and up to the minute details for gamblers. Check it out here.