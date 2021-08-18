August 18, 2021
VR2 on SI Podcast: Update on Fall Practices, Diving Into RB and WR Group Performances

Tennessee football is a little over two weeks away, and VR2 is back for another podcast to discuss the past two weeks of fall practices, specifically focusing on the RB and WR groups.
Host Jack Foster and Jake Nichols are back with another football episode of the VR2 on SI Podcast giving an update on fall practices during the past two weeks, the quarterback competition and a specific focus on the performances out of the RB and WR groups. Jake also gives pro comparisons of Harrison Bailey, Hendon Hooker and Joe Milton to close out the show. Listen for all of that and more in the latest edition of the VR2 on SI Podcast! (Can be seen below):

Podcasts

VR2 on SI Podcast: Update on Fall Practices, Diving Into RB and WR Group Performances

Football

Watch: Highlights from Tennessee’s Second Fall Scrimmage

Football

Gallery: Photos From Vols Second Fall Scrimmage

KNOXVILLE, TN - August 12, 2021 - Head Coach Josh Heupel of the Tennessee Volunteers during 2021 Fall Camp practice in Neyland Stadium in Knoxville, TN. Photo By Caleb Jones/Tennessee Athletics
Football

Josh Heupel Discusses Tennessee's QB Situation Following Second Fall Scrimmage

KNOXVILLE, TN - August 12, 2021 - Offensive lineman Darnell Wright #58 of the Tennessee Volunteers during 2021 Fall Camp practice in Neyland Stadium in Knoxville, TN. Photo By Caleb Jones/Tennessee Athletics
Football

Vols OL Darnell Wright Discusses Reason for Staying at Tennessee

Jaylen Wright
Football

Vols' Freshman Jaylen Wright has 'Grown Leaps and Bounds' This Fall

IMG_2018
Football

Where Things Stand With Tennessee's Top Targets

Football

Camp Report: What We Have Learned About Tennessee So Far