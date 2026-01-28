2028 Athlete Reacts to "Childhood Favorite" Offer From Tennessee Football

The first contact period of the 2026 calendar year opened earlier this month, and since then, Tennessee has been rolling out offers to top prospects all around the country. The Volunteers have also made it a priority to keep some of the top prospects in the state of Tennessee home.

In the 2026 class, they signed 10 players out of the Volunteer State, including the 2nd-ranked player in the state per On3 Sports, Joel Wyatt, as well as one transfer. In fact, they have signed a top-three player in the state every year since 2022 and are right in the mix for the top three players in the state in the class of 2027. Multiple players have reported offers from the Vols, including 2028 two-player Ja’Kye Beard out of Henry County High School in Paris, Tennessee.

Beard is listed at a reported height of 6’4 and reportedly runs a 40-yard dash time of 4.56 seconds. He plays both ways as a wide receiver and a defensive back for his high school. Based on his tape, he is a solid deep ball threat, using his speed and his frame to dominate on the field. On one instance, he was the only wide receiver on the field as the offense was in I-formation with an extra tight end at the 35-yard line, he got past the defensive back covering him, but due to an underthrow had to come back and make an acrobatic catch over the defensive back for a touchdown. In total, he had 648 receiving yards, four receiving touchdowns, 130 rushing yards, and a rushing touchdown.

On defense, Beard is a turnover-forcing machine as he finished the season with multiple interceptions and multiple forced fumbles. His high school, Henry County, would go on to be 8-5 last season, making it all the way to the TSSAA 5A quarterfinals. Beard is a one-time all-region selection. According to him, Tennessee has offered him as an athlete, meaning he could play either way.

This spring, he will be participating with the highly touted Tennessee Select 7-on-7 team that has produced multiple high-level college and NFL players.

Beard Reacts to the Offer

Tennessee coach Josh Heupel high-fives fans at the Vol Walk before a NCAA football game between the Tennessee Volunteers and Oklahoma Sooners at Neyland Stadium in Knoxville, Tenn., on November 1, 2025. | Angelina Alcantar/News Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Beard was surprised on January 23rd when he received his Tennessee football offer. Here is what he had to say when speaking with Vols on SI.

“I was shocked. Honestly, the best feeling of my life! I love Tennessee orange, and my family loves the school too!”

Beard had planned on being in Knoxville this past Saturday, but the trip got cancelled because of inclement weather. With Beard being inside the state line, the Vols will likely have more of a chance to get him on campus compared to others. Although the weather played an unfortunate part in his visit, he will likely look to reschedule.

