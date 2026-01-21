Tennessee Football In-State Target Pushes Commitment Date Back

Tennessee finished its 2026 recruiting class ranked top 10 in the country by On3 Sports and is off to a good start in its 2027 class with four commits already, which puts them at 16th in the country per On3 Sports. The Vols will be looking to add to that total throughout the coming months and especially in the state of Tennessee. One such player is Kesean Bowman, a four-star ranked by On3 as the 41st best player in the country, 5th best receiver, and the 2nd highest ranked player in the Volunteer State.

Kesean Bowman Pushes His Commitment Date Back

Brentwood Academy's Kesean Bowman (1) carries the ball during the Division II-AAA championship game at Finley Stadium in Chattanooga, Tenn., on Dec. 4, 2025. | Angelina Alcantar/News Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Bowman was once committed to Oregon, but announced on September 19th that he was backing down on his commitment to the Ducks. Since then, he has visited multiple schools and had originally set a commitment date of February 10th. However, it was recently reported that he will be moving his commitment back a few days to February 12th, as first reported by On3’s Chad Simmons. He also recently announced a top five schools list, which the Vols made, as well as Ohio State, Vanderbilt, Miami, and Oregon. This decision is likely going to go down to the wire, with all of the schools making big impressions on the young star.

Bowman was set to be on campus January 17th for the basketball game against Kentucky, but instead went to play at a 7-on-7 tournament in Florida. for what presumably will be his last visit to Rocky Top before committing. The Vols remain in the hunt to secure the commitment of the receiver from Brentwood Academy, and he could be an immediate contributor if he were to sign. Bowman visited the Vols on September 13th for the overtime thriller against UGA and decommitted from Oregon less than a week later.

As a junior, Bowman recorded 49 catches for 665 yards and 11 touchdowns (per his Hudl) as he helped his Brentwood Academy squad to a state title appearance before falling 24-28 to the Baylor School. Recently, he put his name on the national stage at the Under Armour All-American game, at which he was named the 2nd best performer on day one of practices despite going against a lot of four and five-stars that are a whole year older than him.

As a prospect, Bowman brings a lot to the table. He has a good 6-foot-1 frame and elite athleticism, which makes him almost impossible to guard one-on-one as a defensive back. His Hudl tape also shows that he has impressive blocking skills for a receiver. Overall, his tape shows that he will bring a lot to whatever school he decides to attend come the end of his senior season.

