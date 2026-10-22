2028 Four-Star CB Tyler Boyd Impressed with Tennessee Football Defensive Improvements

The Tennessee Volunteers had several defensive prospects in attendance for the Third Saturday in October, and the decision for that worked out nicely.



At this point in the season, if you wanted to designate a game for visiting defenders, this was the contest.



A brilliant job by Jim Knowles, the defensive staff, and the players. The Vols held an Alabama team that was averaging over 40-points a game to just 10, holding the Tide scoreless in the entire second half. Not to mention the four forced turnovers.

2028 four-star Carrollton (GA) CB Tyler Boyd was all eyes on deck watching the defense execute its gameplan to perfection, including two interceptions on the night.

Vols on SI caught up with the talented Boyd to detail the electric visit to Rocky Top.

"You know, just everything," stood out Boyd said.



"Talking to Coach (Jim) Knowles, Coach (Derek) Jones, Coach (Josh) Heupel. I just felt nothing but love from the coaches. You know, you see the game, it was a great game as well."

This was Boyd's second game day visit in Knoxville during his recruiting process as the Peach State product was in Neyland last year when Arkansas came to town.

The Jim Knowles Impact

Defensive coordinator Jim Knowles wears an “Inge Built” shirt supporting linebackers coach William Inge, before a game between Tennessee and Auburn in Knoxville, Tenn., Oct. 3, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

"This is my first one (game day visit) of this year (2026), new defensive staff, so it's good to see how they have changed things around. The defense is spectacular. They are getting turnovers and different things like that. They're doing it different," Boyd told Vols on SI.

As mentioned earier, the defense came away with 2 interceptions, and nearly a 3rd that just went off of the hands of Ty Redmond after deflecting the pass off the hand off the Keelon Russell.



The defensive secondary came away with both picks, and Boyd was watching closely.



"They get takeaways," Boyd said of the defensive backs. "They get turnovers, they deliver hits, and they do everything the right way. It's just great to see."

With Boyd not only being on campus more than once, but for a target to see a game with both defensive staffs, and being able to see the difference first-hand from where they were up to now, it is huge in terms of making up ground where the letdown prior could have hurt the Vols.



"it's definitely big. I mean last year, I wouldn't say they were just horrible on defense, but you can see the things they needed to work on, so they got a new staff. Alabama couldn't even get it past the 50 at times. So, I feel like the defense definitely stepped up, especially the staff," Boyd explained.

The visit most certainly put Tennessee football back on the radar of the blue-chip defender.



"Definitely, (moved the Vols up the list) I would say so. I feel like it put them higher on my list. Just, you know, getting here, it's good to put a face to a name with the new staff. Being able to see them and talk to them directly was a lot," Boyd said.

Coach Jones

Tennessee cornerbacks coach Derek Jones, during Vols spring football practice at University of Tennessee in Knoxville, Tennessee, March 25, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Jim Knowles brought in Derek Jones to coach the corners, and Coach Jones seems to have prioritized Boyd, as contact has been consistent, but there is someone else heavily involved in this recruitment.

Coach Jones and Coach Heupel both are in pursuit of the Carrollton Trojan. Communication is locked in and engagement is once a week.



"They wish me luck for my games on Friday, and they tell me about their game to go on Saturday. It's just nothing but love from them."

The defensive improvements along with the overall improvement of the Vols is a great sign for the 2028 four-star as he comes from a well-built, well-maintained, and overall well-run program in the state of Georgia.



The Carrollton Trojans are well-known as being a powerhouse in the Peach State, and their head coach is as good as they come. Joey King, as modest as he is, is one of the best high school coaches in America.



Boyd is now seeing some parallels between the two programs and their staffs.

"Yeah, I defenitely do (see parallels). With Coach King, how he runs his program is strict, but he'll love you at the same time. I think Coach Heupel does that too. You know, you see him in the locker room, seeing how happy he is for his guys to win and eager for them to win. I just love to see that. So, I definitely see the similarities of Carrollton and Tennessee, how they match," Boyd said.

What is next for Boyd?



Visits to Oklahoma and Ohio State are on deck for this fall. Other visits are in the works as well, just not exactly sure on the dates at this time.

Although it is early, but Boyd is already solidifying things that will be factors when decsions are made throughout the process.



"Relationships. Knowing the coaching staff is going to be there. Just winning. I want to win. I come from a storied program. I think I have only lost two games in my high school career, so I'm not used to losing and I don't want to lose," Boyd explained.

Vols on SI will see Boyd and many others in action this Friday night as Carrollton travels to Westlake (GA) for a huge match-up.

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