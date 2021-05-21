An Early Look at Tennessee's 2023 In-State Recruiting Prospects

Josh Heupel has emphasized recruiting the state of Tennessee since taking over as Tennessee's head coach. Coming in behind never makes things easy, as Heupel had to work to make in-roads around the Volunteer State quickly. His efforts will continue throughout the loaded 2022 cycle, but he has wasted no time in making a push on the 2023 recruiting front, as the class is already looking to be top-heavy with Division 1 talent. We take an early look at several of the players Heupel's staff has already made an offer to below.

Adarius Redmond

Powell High School standout Adarius Redmond burst onto the scene as a sophomore, and the potent offensive attack will look to build on last season's success, with Redmond as one of the focal points for gunslinger Jordyn Potts. Redmond already holds offers from the likes of Alabama, Georgia, Florida, and LSU. Kodi Burns will look to keep the nationally coveted prospect home in the 2023 recruiting cycle.

Ayden Greene

Continuing the Powell trend, Greene lines up alongside Redmond as another do-it-all option for the Panthers. Greene is very familiar with what the University has to offer as he has a brother who is an alumnus. The 6'3, 180lbs prospect has a prominent basketball background, and he shows natural leaping ability, as well as impeccable ball skills. Both are something this Tennessee staff will covet under Josh Heupel. Greene already holds a handful of Division 1 offers.

Caleb Herring

Speaking of brothers, Caleb Herring's brother, Elijah, was the first 2022 commitment for Josh Heupel. Will the younger Herring join his older brother in Knoxville? Only time will tell. The Riverdale High prospect already holds double-digit offers, including the likes of Michigan, Kentucky and South Carolina. Sources close to his recruitment indicate schools like Clemson, Georgia, and Florida may be the next to pull the trigger. The 6'5", 220lbs prospect still has room to grow as a defender, and he is constantly working to refine his craft. Much like his older brother, he is quiet, but he makes his presence felt on the field.

Joe Crocker

The state of Tennessee is loaded with offensive linemen in the 2023 class, and the Vols have already extended offers to several key prospects upfront. The Vols could potentially sign their entire OL class from in-state if things fall the right way. No lineman has had a bigger spring than Franklin Road Academy standout Joe Crocker. The 6'6", 315lbs lineman projects as a tackle early on. Having seen him in action a couple of times this spring, he certainly possesses the ability. He is natural in-pass protection, and he has a mean streak in the running game.

Brycen Sanders

Sanders's spring has been significant as well. Offers have poured in for the Baylor School standout, and he is now a nationally coveted prospect. Sanders is as fundamentally sound as young offensive lineman we have seen this season. He projects as an interior lineman with the flexibility to kick out to tackle if needed. Sanders should be in for another big season at Baylor this fall.

Marcel Reed

Reed is a kid that we have seen in person a couple of times this off-season. He is making a name for himself as one of the premier quarterbacks in the nation in the class. He already boasts a handful of offers from schools like Georgia and Florida. Tennessee has thrown their hat in the mix, but it will be a national battle for the young gunslinger, who is set to lead perennial powerhouse Brentwood Academy once again this fall. Reed has natural arm talent, and he is mobile with room to grow into his frame and not lose the athleticism he displays on film. Reed plays with some of the premier talents in the state in 7v7, and he has his own connections inside the state. He could be a chess piece for the 2023 class if Josh Heupel is able to land him.

Luke Brown

Brown is another premier offensive lineman in the state of Tennessee. The west Tennessee standout has exploded onto the recruiting scene, and he has quickly been viewed as one of the top players in the state. His early projections are as a guard, but he shows tremendous upside across the offensive line, and he will be a name to keep a close eye on in 2023.

Ty Lockwood

Lockwood is one of my favorite prospects in the entire class. The coveted tight end prospect from Independence in the middle of the state holds an impressive offer list early on. He is an impressive prospect on the hoof, as he easily passes the eye test. He is a natural pass catcher, and he already has an extensive route tree for a tight end.

Marquez Taylor

Taylor is a dynamic athlete prospect from Mckenzie High School. He is as solid as any playmaker in the country when the ball is in his hands. He took in Tennessee's spring game, and he was thoroughly impressed with the Vols' offense and how they use their receivers. Tennessee and Ole Miss have been the latest to enter the mix for his services, with more offers likely on the way.

A.C. Mason-Young

The Vols are the only offer Mason-Young currently has, and the recent offer made a strong impression on the in-state prospect. He will take a couple of trips to Knoxville in June, as he plans to camp once with Tennessee. It is early in Mason-Young's recruitment, but there will be more offers come in. The Vols acting early are going to carry them a long way in his recruitment.

Ayden Bussell

The Mount Juliet prospect is a true tackle body, already measuring in at 6'5", 285lbs heading into his junior season. He carries his weight well on film, and it has not taken schools long to offer him. He already has a handful of SEC offers with more likely to come. Bussell is a well-rounded prospect already who has a high ceiling and positional versatility across the front.

Drake Carlson

Carlson is another young prospect in Tennessee who has had a big spring. He has picked up a handful of offers in the past two months, and as he continues to grow into his impressive frame, he should only continue to see his stock. The 6'4", 270lbs defensive tackle plays at Father Ryan, and he looks to be in store for a big junior season.