Vols QB Bailey Sends Out Message to Two Coveted Five-Star Recruits to Join Him on Rocky Top

Harrison Bailey committed to Tennessee in November of 2018, and he arrived on Campus in January of 2020. However, during that long-awaited window, Bailey never stopped recruiting the best of the best to come to Knoxville to play with him. His presence alone in the 2020 class helped Tennessee remain a factor for elite wide receiver Rakim Jarrett all the way up to National Signing Day. Now that Bailey is fully enrolled at Tennessee, he has not slacked on the peer recruiting side of things.

During the COVID-19 shutdown, all of Tennessee's team has been active with recruits on social media platforms, but now Bailey has locked his sights on two fellow five-stars from the state of Georgia.

Yesterday, from his twitter account, Bailey sent a public message out to five-stars Amarius Mims and Smael Mondon.

"Come on Fam Ga-- > TN #ONaMIS21ON" with the image featured from graphic designer Josh Nee of Turn Me Up Designs.

This is not the only time Bailey has called on the two elite talents to join him on Rocky Top in the recent weeks, and he appears to at least have their ear.

In a recent interview with VR2, Mondon said of hearing from Bailey and others, "I have been talking with them, but it is just the chance to go there and start a legacy and win with them."

Mims has been hearing from guys in the 2021 class heavily, in addition to Bailey. He recently told VR2, "I am very cool with Cody (Brown), Kamar (Wilcoxson), and Terrence (Lewis). I would like to play with those guys."

Can Tennessee use its momentum on the recruiting trail, and persistence from current and future players to catapult themselves to the top for these coveted recruits? Only time will tell, but it is certainly a good sign for Jeremy Pruitt that his players, current and future, are this bought into his vision for Tennessee.

Mondon is rated as the 19th overall prospect in the 2021 class and the 2nd outside linebacker by 247 Sports , while Mims is rated as the nation's number 2nd overall prospect and top offensive tackle.

featured image via Josh Nee of Turn Me Up Designs