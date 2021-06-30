Coveted In-State QB Chris Parson Recaps Tennessee Visit, Time With Joey Halze, and More

It was a busy month of June for 2023 Murfreesboro (Tenn.) Ravenwood High School quarterback Chris Parson. The touted signal-caller visited multiple schools across the country, and he camped with many schools resulting in new offers. He ended the bevy of trips at Tennessee after earning an offer from the Vols at a Tennessee State camp earlier in the month.

"It was a real big summer for me since I was able to get back on campus and stuff like that," Parson said of the hectic month of June. "Coaches were able to see me throw in person, so that was the best for me. June was fun for me, and all of the schools I visited were schools I can see myself playing at, so that was something I felt was important. Some schools I went to needed to see me throw, but some didn't. While they were evaluating me, I was evaluating them at the same time. I learned a lot and got a lot of feedback. Overall it was a great June.

"It is hard to choose," Parson said about one visit sticking out over the other. "It was a few that showed me a really good time. I just soaked it all in and enjoyed."

In the middle of the month, Parson had the opportunity to throw at a Tennessee State satellite camp in front of double-digit college coaches.

"I had two of my friends with me, and while I was there, I am warming up, and I see about fifteen coaches over there watching me," Parson said about throwing in front of college coaches at TSU camp. "I got to throw in front of Coach Golesh and Coach Heupel. That was big for me because I had talked to them before, and they were straight up with me. They liked me a lot, but they wanted to see me throw in person because they can evaluate other positions on film, but quarterbacks, there is so much you can see in person. They liked what they saw, and I liked talking with them. The next day they called my coach while I was working out and let me know they wanted to extend an offer and recruit the heck out of me. That meant a lot coming from Tennessee, and I don't take that lightly."

"I was able to go up there and visit a few days ago," he added. "I loved everything about that visit and my time up there. I am looking forward to getting back up there."

During the trip, Parson was prioritized by quarterbacks coach Joey Halze as the two spent a lot of time together watching film. The two hit it off during the visit, according to Parson.

"It would have to be talking film and watching film with Coach Halze," Parson said about the highlight of his Tennessee visit. "Him and I, we think a lot alike. It was cool seeing their philosophies and their high-powered offense even back at UCF and everywhere they were at before. We watched film for over an hour, and we could have gone even longer if I wasn't on a schedule. We clicked automatically. I like the drills he puts his guys through and everything about him. We have a lot in common. He is a Southern California guy, and he is a really cool guy."

"He showed me a lot of how my skillset can go into Tennessee's offense," Parson added. "He showed me a lot of Dillon Gabriel, McKenzie Milton, and Drew Lock. Drew Lock being an NFL guy, Mckenzie Milton, and Dillon Gabriel having the success they had at UCF shows that this staff is known for having great quarterbacks and great quarterback play. That was really impressive to me. He had a lot of drills he showed me that I am going to take back home with me and use to get better this year and for the rest of my career."

With the busy month in the rearview, Parson is working to make cut his list down and start focusing on a select group of schools.

"I am actually already in the process of narrowing my list with my family," Throughout this June, we got a good understanding of the schools that really want me and are interested in me. Now, it is all about finding a school that is best for me, makes me a priority, and believes I can come and turn their program around. I plan on dropping a top eight pretty soon. I don't have an exact date, but pretty soon. Same for a commitment, I don't have a date, but when I find the place that is right for me, I will commit."

"A school that is home for me, a home away from home," Parson said about what he is looking for in the process. "A school that is going to prioritize me and help me grow as a person and a football player. A place that, after three or four years of being there, I will be a totally different person and help me for life. I want a school that is going to help me in all aspects of life and get to my goal of playing in the NFL someday."

Did you know VR2 on SI does Podcasts? Check out the staff's latest breakdowns here.

VR2 on SI is also on Instagram, Twitter, and Facebook. Check out any of the links to ensure you do not miss any of the coverage of your favorite Tennessee teams!

You can follow the staff, Matt, Jake, Dale and Jack on Twitter by clicking any of their names.

Also follow our graphic design expert and newest addition to the team, Trenton on Twitter by clicking the link. He is the founder of Bond Edits, and he is one of the brightest young names in the game!

Want the latest on national football and basketball recruiting, including Vols targets? Head over to SI All-American for the latest news, blogs, and updates about the nation's best prospects

Sports Illustrated also offers insight, information and up to the minute details for gamblers. Check it out here.