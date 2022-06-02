Skip to main content

Coveted LB Tausili Akana Currently Visiting Tennessee

Tennessee has continued to get elite prospects to campus in the recent weeks, and another top prospect is currently visiting with the Vols on Thursday afternoon. Skyridge (Utah) linebacker Tausili Akana made the cross-country trip to Knoxville to take another look at Tennessee's campus.

He confirmed to Volunteer Country on Thursday afternoon that he was on campus and, "loving it." 

Akana is considered a top-50 prospect nationally and measures in at 6'4", 225lbs, while projecting as a stand up pass-rusher.

He holds offers from nearly 50 Division 1 programs, but his interest in the Vols has increased since they landed the commitment of Nico Iamaleava in March.

"Tausili Akana, he's from Utah, an outside backer, definitely a guy (I am recruiting hard)," Iamaleava told Volunteer Country during a May interview in Nashville.

Akana is also the cousin of former Tennessee defensive lineman J.T. Mapu, who played in 27 games during his career as a Volunteer.

Akana already has a couple of official visits planned, including stops at LSU and Oklahoma in the months of June and July. Time will tell if Tennessee will be able to bring him on an official visit, but his interest in the Vols certainly seems positive at this stage of the process, as he continues to hear from Iamaleava daily.

featured image via Tausili Akana instagram

