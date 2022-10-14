Elite QB Davis Set to Return to Tennessee On Saturday

2024 Providence Day School (N.C.) quarterback Jadyn Davis is set to return to Tennessee this weekend, Davis's father confirmed to Volunteer Country.

Arguably the top signal-caller for his class, Davis has been to Tennessee on multiple occasions in the past two years, including most recently in April, but this will mark his first gameday experience in Knoxville this season.

Tennessee offered the coveted passer last summer, and the Vols become a serious factor in his recruitment since getting him to visit following the offer.

“The campus is beautiful,” Davis said following that visit last July. “I loved it. I like how everything that an athlete would need is literally right next to each other. My favorite room by far was the Peyton Manning room. Hope to have my own room like that one day.”

Davis referred to Manning, who will be the guest picker this week for College Gameday, as "the GOAT" in a previous interview with Volunteer Country, so that experience of seeing Manning around the University should be a positive with the elite quarterback.

Davis is currently rated as the No.2 quarterback in the 2024 recruiting class, according to 247 Sports.

