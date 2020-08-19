SI.com
Volunteer Country
Jimmy Holiday Makes Position Change, A look at Other Potential Changes

Matthew Ray

During Jeremy Pruitt's Monday media availability, he announced that Jimmy Holiday had made the move to receiver, something that had been expected for a while.

Pruitt said, "Jimmy is going to play wide receiver this fall. It is something that he wanted to do, he felt like he would have an opportunity to get on the field faster there. He is a guy that you obviously can jump in at quarterback, and he's still taking some snaps there. He is going to take most of his snaps at the wide receiver position this fall."

This speaks volumes to Pruitt's recruiting philosophy, as he added, "Q (Quavaris Crouch), I don't know how many touches he'll get on the goal line. He's moved to inside linebacker, which is probably his most natural position, he has ability to rush on third down, so it's one of those deals. Last year, he played inside and outside, predominantly outside, but we like to recruit guys that can play all four positions, and he's a guy that fits that mold. We'll see about the goal line as we get closer to the season."

Versatility is key to play in Pruitt's system, but is Holiday's move the only position change we will see this fall? We share our thoughts on other potential moves here.

Dee Beckwith

Beckwith's recruitment was a fun one to follow with which position he would play and basketball all factoring into the equation. Beckwith played wildcat quarterback in highschool, but it was almost a given that he would move to another position in college. He is slated to be a receiver at Tennessee, but there is a growing sense that he will at least get a look at tight end. Beckwith doesn't possess the frame to be a true inline tight end, but his ability to stretch the field as a flex-option bodes well with Jim Chaney's ability to scheme.

Reginald Perry

Perry is another dynamic athlete, but he measures in a six-foot-six, 300 pounds, and he moves fluidly. Perry signed with Tennessee as a defensive tackle, but his ability to move could lead to a potential move to the offensive line. Tennessee's offensive line is deep, but playing an SEC-only schedule could lead to injury issues later in the season. Perry will likely at least get some experience reps on the OL during fall camp, to serve as a reserve. A tactic we have watched Jeremy Pruitt use time and time again.

Alontae Taylor

This one may surprise some people, and it is certainly the long-shot of the group. Taylor lost his starting position at cornerback during fall camp last season to true Freshman, Warren Burrell. He regained a position in the starting lineup after the brief suspension of Bryce Thompson. Taylor started in only six games, three less than his Freshman campaign. Kenneth George Jr. has really turned heads during summer workout sessions, and Burrell and Keshawn Lawrence will both factor into the equation. Tennessee has to identify playmakers in the receiving corps early, and it is possible Taylor could at least get a look if he does slide in the cornerback rotation. Taylor is one of the most explosive athletes on the team, so getting him a few touches a game could be interesting. 

