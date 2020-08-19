Top Vols LB Target Mondon Ranked as Nation's No.1 Off-Ball Linebacker

Smael Mondon is widely considered as the most versatile prospect in the country, and he has a chance to be the top player in the country. In roughly a week's time, SI All-American will release its pre-season "SI99," and Mondon is certain to be featured, as he is now ranked as the No. 1 off-ball linebacker in the country by Sports Illustrated All-American.

In the full release, Edwin Weathersby wrote: In keeping with the theme of mirroring what we're seeing more frequently on Saturdays and Sundays within the game of football, this will be the only traditional linebacker group ranked at SIAA. Stand-up pass rushers are considered edge defenders by our metrics. The off-ball linebacker represents one of two spots within the defense inside the box regardless of down and distance. Characteristics like three-down ability are prioritized in the pass-first era of the game as most defenses' base looks like a nickel or sub package.

Mondon came in as the number one player, and the reasoning listed states: Mondon profiles as the most complete linebacker in the class just about across the board. In addition to a strong frame and mature build, his athleticism jumps off the tape whether he lines up at 'backer, on the edge and even as a running back. Beyond the recent data suggesting high school backs make the best college linebackers, there are undeniable downhill traits at play here. Sure, the vision is where you'd expect it to be with great run-through fluidity along with finishing power, but the instincts are also off the charts. Beating blockers with legitimate track speed or power/technique looks to be a breeze en route to the assignment. Mondon is plenty capable rushing the passer in a pinch with great leverage, instincts and a burst few can duplicate at 220 pounds. Comfortable in space and coverage with discipline to play inside-out, the uncommitted Peach State prospect is what a new-age three-down linebacker should look like entering the collegiate game.

Mondon is still weighing all options while taking a look at his top five schools. He recently broke the contenders down with VR2 on SI.

He said about LSU, "I feel like it is just a good program. Honestly, I liked them before they offered me. Them being in the top 5 was coming for a while now."

He said on Florida, "the thing that really stands out is coach C-Rob. I have a good relationship with him."

He added on the message from Robinson, "he tells me about the defense that there is a lot of moving around, and it is a fast defense." A scheme fit that the Gators think will be perfect for Mondon.

Georgia is the home-state school, and they have been perceived as the leader on multiple occasions during Mondon's recruitment. He said on how the Bulldogs have made him feel like a priority, "they are consistent with how they communicate with me. It isn't like they go a couple of weeks without talking to me. It is every day or other day."

Despite Georgia being the home-state school, Auburn is essentially just as close in proximity. Mondon said on the Tigers, "I have a good relationship with him, too. We talk about just different stuff outside of football. Like I do with C-Rob and Niedermeyer. They are on the younger side, and I feel like that plays a part with all three of them, so I feel like I can relate to them more, and Coach Schumman, too.

Niedermeyer has lead the charge for Tennessee with Mondon on the recruiting front. Mondon said, "I have a good relationship with him, and it has grown more as we continue to talk."

Mondon added on conversations with Niedermeyer, "it is a mixture of stuff. It is not just one thing he talks about with me."

Niedermeyer consistently receives reviews as being a laid back, funny guy, and he even took part in a video in May acting as if he was auditioning for the hit tv-series "Outerbanks." Mondon, who is interested in a career in fashion, paid attention to this.

He said on the opportunity to play for a coach who relates on different levels, "it is impactful because I want to have a good relationship with somebody I am around a lot. It is impactful."

Where a timeline is concerned, Mondon said at the time, "every time somebody asks me, I say it could go into December, or it could end soon. I don't have a timetable set."

Mondon admitted he has been close to a decision once, but he is taking a deeper look at the remaining five. He said on the factors, " it is not really just one thing to make it final. There are a couple of different things added into it like depth chart, relationship with coaches, the program, it is a bunch of stuff added into it. I wouldn't say there is just one deciding factor."