SI All-American: Ranking the Top 10 Linebacker Prospects in the Class of 2021

After compiling several months worth of data in addition to cycling back for a closer look at the 2019 football season, SI All-American has put pen to paper at each position group.

As we work towards the preseason SI99, ranking the top 99 college football prospects regardless of position, establishing a top 10 ahead of the 2020 season for each position group plays paramount. The offensive positions rankings have wrapped up and we kicked off defense in the trenches with the interior line prospects earlier last week.

Off-ball linebackers are next up.

In keeping with the theme of mirroring what we're seeing more frequently on Saturdays and Sundays within the game of football, this will be the only traditional linebacker group ranked at SIAA. Stand-up pass rushers are considered edge defenders by our metrics. The off-ball linebacker represents one of two spots within the defense inside the box regardless of down and distance. Characteristics like three-down ability are prioritized in the pass-first era of the game as most defenses' base looks like a nickel or sub package.

Here are the best of the best within the linebacker projections, the 11th of 14 positions SIAA will rank ahead of the 2020 football season.

1. Smael Mondon, Dallas (GA.) Paulding County

6-foot-3, 220 pounds

Considering Georgia, Alabama, Auburn, Tennessee and LSU

Mondon profiles as the most complete linebacker in the class just about across the board. In addition to a strong frame and mature build, his athleticism jumps off the tape whether he lines up at 'backer, on the edge and even as a running back. Beyond the recent data suggesting high school backs make the best college linebackers, there are undeniable downhill traits at play here. Sure, the vision is where you'd expect it to be with great run-through fluidity along with finishing power, but the instincts are also off the charts. Beating blockers with legitimate track speed or power/technique looks to be a breeze en route to the assignment. Mondon is plenty capable rushing the passer in a pinch with great leverage, instincts and a burst few can duplicate at 220 pounds. Comfortable in space and coverage with discipline to play inside-out, the uncommitted Peach State prospect is what a new-age three-down linebacker should look like entering the collegiate game.

2. Xavian Sorey, Bradenton (Fla.) IMG Academy

6-foot-3, 210 pounds

Considering Alabama, Florida, Florida State, Georgia, LSU and Auburn

Another two-way talent, Sorey physically looks like a young college football player right now and his game is in even better position. The overall athleticism is head-turning on tape to the point the north Florida native can likely tote the rock in college if need be, though there is so much more upside at linebacker. He's as comfortable in space as any prospect his size given strong safety experience, with explosive flashes downhill and pop upon contact. What separates Sorey further, beyond the frame and positional versatility, is the coverage skill and true security with the ball in the air. Fluid hips and plus awareness combine to make him an ideal signal caller on passing downs with the ability to play in the slot, man up on a back or spy the passers who are running threats on third down. As he gains experience and polish as a true off-ball 'backer in 2020 at IMG Academy, there could be contention at the top of the list.

3. Raesjon Davis, Santa Ana (Calif.) Mater Dei

6-foot, 215 pounds

Committed to LSU

Seeing a theme here? Three-down linebackers are all but mandatory to be considered among the best and Davis fits that bill while excelling against elite competition nationally. The future LSU Tiger is such an edge force he spends a lot of time getting after the passer with twitch and bend on Friday nights but continues to flash as a space prospect otherwise. Regardless of role, true closing speed and finishing technique is consistently on display within the responsibility versus the run or pass. Davis, who possesses great length despite a shorter frame, can affect passing downs in coverage beyond his rushing experience. He is comfortable in a zone role with a strong football IQ and redirection ability. As he fills out and gains reps between the tackles, Davis will bring one of the strongest floors to the position to the college game in 2021.

4. Terrence Lewis, Miami (Fla.) Northwestern

6-foot-1, 200 pounds

Committed to Tennessee

A physical outlier on this list right at the 200-pound mark entering his senior season, Lewis compensates with an over-aggression that coordinators from any era could appreciate. A true seek and destroy b-liner from point A to B, there is seldom wasted movement or time in between play recognition and adding another tick to the stat sheet. The Tennessee commitment challenges for quickest prospect on this list with a speed to power pop on contact that will create as many oohs and ahhs as any back-seven prospect in the country. Where the ceiling sits even higher with a prospect like Lewis is the potential working off the ball while retreating in space. Despite being known for the finish, his instincts and length affect the passing game in one of the nation's most competitive areas on Friday nights. Staying disciplined within his frame and adding good weight are the primary factors potentially preventing Lewis from a starting nod right out of the gates in college but he seems to always find a way.

5. Jeremiah Trotter Jr., Philadelphia (Pa.) St. Joseph's Prep

6-foot, 210 pounds

Committed to Clemson

Perhaps the safest bet among all off-ball prospects in the class of 2021, the NFL legacy has classic tackle-to-tackle traits from a physicality and polish standpoint. Trotter has tone-setting downhill ability from efficiency to block-shedding and especially finishing while on the move. His subtle quickness in small windows affects the timing of his plays in the backfield as well as an occasional pass rusher with great strength, leverage and motor. While most at home versus the run, Trotter has an understanding of the game that enables him to affect the coverage unit as an underneath defender, capable of conservative man coverage skill as well as deeper zone roles with anticipation and timing with the ball in the air. Also a physically impressive prospect from a frame and build standpoint, Trotter has the physical and mental makeup to captain the vaunted Clemson defense before his time in Death Valley is done.

6. Barrett Carter, Suwanee (Ga.) North Gwinnett

6-foot-1, 220 pounds

Committed to Clemson

Another future Tiger, Carter offers a counter to Trotter in play style and overall game. He flashes on the edge and in space with short-area explosion and true pop on contact. Natural navigational skill on the edge as well as inside allow for efficient movement towards the ball carrier with snap quickness to avoid being cut off. He is strong enough to play the front-side shoulder against more athletic blockers and quick enough to out flank them given play flow. Plus scraping skill and instincts allow for easy stops in the backfield while some polish exists as a pass rusher on third down. We don't have as wide a sample of Carter in coverage scenarios compared to others on the list, but he has the speed and savvy to prove effective as a sub 'backer on the occasion he isn't asked to green-dog, spy or supplement the pass rush.

7. Julien Simon, Tacoma (Wash.) Lincoln

6-foot-2, 220 pounds

Committed to Southern Cal

If three-down value is as important as it's ever been for the off-ball bunch, Simon belongs on this list as much as any other prospect. He is likely the most complete coverage prospect on the list, both athletically and tangibly as a four-year high school starter in Washington. The future Trojan has a versatile background, including stops at running back and wide receiver, where many of the vision, anticipation and ball skill characteristics translate to defense without a hitch. Physically impressive since he was a middle school football star some five years ago, Simon's fluid movement skills, play recognition and raw speed can help him hold his own as a run defender. He's at his best working from outside in and displays well above average strength at the point of contact, foundational traits that will help his full-time move to defense once at Washington for good.

8. Reid Carrico, Ironton (Ohio) High School

6-foot-3, 220 pounds

Committed to Ohio State

See ball, get ball. The future Buckeye is a tackling machine with great instincts, play speed and leverage when it counts most. His sideline to sideline range could contend with any second level prospect in the class of 2021, with decisive and efficient pursuit angles to boot. The frame is ideal, the apparent strength at the point is plentiful and the motor he plays with would make most defensive coordinators smile. Carrico changes direction well and can press the interior gaps downhill as needed, with enough technique and power to take on bigger blockers in the wash. Added coverage samples will round out the tangible elements of his three-down game, but the athleticism to evolve into a reliable underneath cover man exists. Carrico has pass rushing traits but projects as an inside the box player in the Big Ten.

9. Jaraye Williams, Burien (Wash.) Kennedy Catholic

6-foot-3, 197 pounds

Committed to Louisville

Williams is one of the additions to the list after even more careful consideration and time due to the pandemic. In this case it was necessary considering how built for today's game the Louisville pledge profiles in space. There are legitimate safety responsibilities he executes well in the Pacific Northwest, from range to length and effective ball skills at the point. This long defender lines up at what is more like a deep safety than traditional linebacker at times, too, proving effective moving backwards at nearly the same rate as coming downhill or off the edge. Williams is the type of long, rangy prospect who could occupy traditional linebacker roles and hybrid asks alike. While he'll need to fill out some at the next level, he has the frame, awareness and athleticism to line up at a new spot on each down with effectiveness.

10. Jamon Dumas-Johnson, Baltimore (Md.) St. Frances Academy

6-foot-1, 235 pounds

Committed to Georgia

Old-school SEC fans will appreciate how Dumas-Johnson approaches the game of football. There's a consistent intensity with him that pops on tape, evident even against a national schedule at St. Frances Academy. He plays within his frame with power and purpose, decisive in tight windows amid the wash. JDJ navigates the trenches like a veteran and proves ideal against the run when it comes to instincts and fits from tackle to tackle. He is strong laterally and flashes range as needed to aid the coverage units as a zone supporter. Another college-ready build with enough speed and overall athleticism, this position is simply loaded nationally. Georgia could eventually contend for the top position group within the 'backer ranks with JDJ at the foundation. More polish on passing downs will only enhance strengths here.

More from SI All-American

Top 10 Tight End-Y Prospects

Top 10 Tight End-H Prospects

Top 10 Running Backs | Honorable Mention

Top 10 Wide Receivers | WRs on the Bubble

Top 10 Slot Receivers | Slots on the Bubble

Top 10 Offensive Tackles | OTs on the Bubble

Top 10 Interior OL | Interior OL on the Bubble



Top 10 Quarterbacks | QBs on the Top 10 Bubble

SIAA Candidates by State | by College Program

Edwin Weathersby II contributed to this feature.

--

Follow SI All-American's college football and basketball recruiting coverage here on SIAllAmerican.com as well as on social media, @SIAllAmerican on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.