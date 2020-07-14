SI All-American
SI All-American Candidate Smael Mondon Highlights and Evaluation

Prospect: Smael Mondon
Status: SI All-American Candidate
Vitals: 6-foot-3, 220 pounds
Position: Running back/Linebacker
School: Dallas (GA.) Paulding County
Schools of Interest: Georgia, Alabama, Auburn, Oklahoma 
Projected Position: Linebacker

Frame: Angular, muscular build on prototype linebacker frame. Long and fairly filled out with some room to add mass.

Athleticism: Versatile talent comfortable in multiple settings. Moonlights as a fairly explosive running back with good long speed, verified by impressive track marks as a sprinter and jumper. Flashes true closing speed with finishing power on defense. Elite in space but balanced upon contact. Snap quickness could create pass rusher upside.

Instincts: Attacks the line of scrimmage with great timing and anticipation. Can come off of a block and reestablish positioning in short order. Elite body control evidenced on both offense and defense, with great leverage and lean. Aware defender with a nose for the football. Vision to set up blocks as a back, anticipate holes and cut back lanes at linebacker.

Polish: Attacks inside-out on ball carrier. Allows play to develop before selling out to make the play. Elite downhill ability as blitzer or run stopper. Responsible in pass coverage with a strong ability to break on the ball from the second level. Can redirect and get downhill immediately. 

Bottom Line: Mondon is a do-it-all linebacker prospect ready to make plays all over the field at the collegiate level right now. He physically profiles as a three-down player with disruptive polish in space, ideal for today’s college game. It would be surprising to see Mondon spend much time on the sidelines over the next decade or so.

