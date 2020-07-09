Jeremy Pruitt and his staff put together one of the most impressive recruiting runs in recent memory earlier this spring, with the Vols landing commitments from a multitude of exceptionally talented players. While it remains to be seen whether or not Pruitt and company can hold on to those players to National Signing Day, it certainly appears that the Vols have solid pledges from the overwhelming majority of their class. The Vols have every reason to feel confident that these players are going to be part of their signing class, and they are operating as such. With all the talented players that the Vols have committed, there are still some significant areas of need for Tennessee to address in the 2021 class.

This series aims to look at the position groups where Tennessee still has the greatest need in their 2021 class.It will examine why the areas are prioritized, as well as the current, uncommitted, top targets for the Vols in those groups. Today's piece will take a look at the offensive line.

Ever since Jeremy Pruitt and his staff took over in Knoxville, rebuilding the offensive line from the ground up was a top priority. The Vols have recruited all positions on the line heavily and creatively, bringing in grad transfers, JUCO players, and traditional recruits. The results have been dramatic as the Vols have moved from one of the worst offensive lines in the nation to a unit that is expected to be one of the best in the country in 2020. That change has been thanks, in large part, to excellent development by Will Friend, but also the Vols bringing in talented recruits in the group. The Vols have completed the first stage of the rebuild, as now the line appears to be perhaps the best unit on the team in 2020. However, the next step is to ensure the line remains a strength year in, year out. That requires elite recruiting year in and year out. The Vols will be replacing Trey Smith and Brandon Kennedy after the 2020 season, and they would also like to bring in elite tackle prospects to begin developing behind their pair of rising sophomores Wanya Morris and Darnell Wright. The Vols currently have one offensive lineman committed in four-star tackle Colby Smith.

Amarius Mims Offensive Tackle Bleckley County (Ga.)

Mims is one of the best players in the nation, at any position, in the 2020 class. Mims has a massive frame and incredible athletic ability for his size, playing as a tight end for a significant portion of his high school career. While Mims is a bit raw technically, he has the combination of size and athleticism that simply cannot be taught. A coach with a track record of technical development, like Friend at Tennessee, could bring quality techniques to pair with elite physical skills. The Vols have made Mims a priority, and they have made it clear that they will do everything they can to land his services.

Diego Pounds Offensive Tackle Millbrook (N.C.)

Vols have quietly been a consistent player with Pounds, who may be one of the most underrated tackles in the 2020 class. Pounds ticks every box that you can ask for in a Power Five offensive tackle. He has good height, long arms, excellent athletic ability, outstanding feet, polished technique, high football IQ, and a bit of a nasty streak in the run game. Pounds is a real technician, especially in pass protection, playing good competition. Despite flying under the radar a bit, Pounds has outstanding film and looks like the kind of tackle that is ready to play early at the next level.

William Parker Offensive Tackle Pearl Cohn (Tenn.)

William Parker is a big offensive tackle that could help the Vols on the defensive line as well. Parker, like current Vol and former Pearl Cohn teammate Elijah Simmons, plays both ways for the Firebirds. That is playing virtually every snap both ways, at well over three hundred pounds, and never really fading during games. That speaks to rare conditioning for an athlete of Parker's size. As a tackle, Parker is a bit raw technically, and he can play too high in the run game at times. That said, most plays end with him burying the man across from him. Parker is a surprisingly good athlete for his size, able to get out in space and neutralize quicker defenders. Parker has a nasty streak as a blocker and projects as a right tackle at the next level.

Geno VanDeMark Offensive Guard Saint Joseph Regional (N.J.)

VanDeMark is a player that the Vols have started to make a little more noise with recently. The Vols have looked more to the tackle position in the 2021 class after signing multiple interior linemen in the 2020 class. Still, the Vols have started to get more involved with VanDeMark, a player that could see not only Will Friend play a role, but also Joe Osovet with his ties to the northeast. VanDeMark is a complete guard, able to drop into pass protection, able to maul as a run blocker, and athletic enough to pull and lead outside runs, all while playing at the size Pruitt and Friend covet in their linemen.