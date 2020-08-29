SI.com
Volunteer Country
Vols OT Target Rod Orr Talks Recruitment, Decision Timeline

Dale Dowden

Tennessee offered Rod Orr in April, and the Vols are one of the teams that have surged to the top of his list. Orr talks Tennessee, his decision timeline, and more in the interview above. Below is his SI All-American Evaluation.

Prospect: OT Rod Orr

Projected Position: Offensive Tackle

Status: SI All-American Candidate

Vitals: 6-foot-7, 296 pounds

School: Gadsden City (Ala.)

Schools of Interest: Florida State, Ole Miss, Oregon, Missouri, and Tennessee.

Frame: Tall with wide and broad shoulders and long arms. Big torso. Above-average lower base with thickness in thighs.

Athleticism: Solid snap quickness and body urgency from a 2-point stance. Good upper-body strength and a strong grab at the point. Occupies with size and strength. Has movement ability to climb to the second level with balance athletic ability to adjust and get a good fit on ‘backers.

Instincts: Uses a 45-degree pass set on edge. Mirrors well when engaged post-grab and shows fair anchor strength in his trunk. Executes a good seal with solid 1-hand inside punch on back-side rollouts. Can be nasty in the run game with good physicality.

Polish: Classic grab-style right tackle who works from a 2-point stance. Performs some zone concepts with emphasis on man/gap-scheme work. Must improve bend in stance and refine bucket step. Also needs to improve hand-placement/punch accuracy while syncing feet at collision points.

Bottom Line: Orr is an imposing lineman who can be a menace for edges in the run game. He likes contact and has a strong grab at the point of attack. The Alabama native is solid in tight space in pass-protection and mirrors fine when engaged. Look for Orr to stick on the right island at the next level.

