SI All-American Candidate Rod Orr Highlights and Evaluation

Prospect: OT Rod Orr
Projected Position: Offensive Tackle
Status: SI All-American Candidate
Vitals: 6-foot-7, 296 pounds
School: Gadsden City (Ala.) 
Schools of Interest: Florida State, Ole Miss, Oregon, Missouri, Mississippi State and Minnesota, among others. 

Frame: Tall with wide and broad shoulders and long arms. Big torso. Above-average lower base with thickness in thighs. 

Athleticism: Solid snap quickness and body urgency from a 2-point stance. Good upper-body strength and a strong grab at the point. Occupies with size and strength. Has movement ability to climb to the second level with balance athletic ability to adjust and get a good fit on ‘backers. 

Instincts: Uses a 45-degree pass set on edge. Mirrors well when engaged post-grab and shows fair anchor strength in his trunk. Executes a good seal with solid 1-hand inside punch on back-side rollouts. Can be nasty in the run game with good physicality. 

Polish: Classic grab-style right tackle who works from a 2-point stance. Performs some zone concepts with emphasis on man/gap-scheme work. Must improve bend in stance and refine bucket step. Also needs to improve hand-placement/punch accuracy while syncing feet at collision points. 

Bottom Line: Orr is an imposing lineman who can be a menace for edges in the run game. He likes contact and has a strong grab at the point of attack. The Alabama native is solid in tight space in pass-protection and mirrors fine when engaged. Look for Orr to stick on the right island at the next level.

