Sports Illustrated All-American Gives High Praise for Vols Commit Mosley

Jordan Mosley has been committed to Tennessee for over a year, and he has yet to waiver on that pledge. SI All-American is releasing their top 10 players at each position group, and while Mosley was not one of the top receivers in their projection, they had high praise for the coveted pass-catcher from Mobile.

Following the release of the top 10 slot wide receivers, SI All-American released the players they believed could "crash the list" with Mosley being featured.

They wrote, "Perhaps the top wide receiver in the state of Alabama, slot or otherwise, Mosley is likely the most explosive in the state as well. He is quite comfortable with the football in his hands in catch-and-run scenarios with the speed and elusiveness to get by defenders without being contacted at all. Powerful laterally and as a leaper, with adequate ball skills to match, the only element of Mosley's game with clear room for improvement is overall route running consistency prior to making an expected impact in the SEC.

Mosley's full SI All-American evaluation reads:

Frame: Thin and compact frame with relatively short arms but explosive lower half. He carries most of his weight from the hips down.

Athleticism: This young man can flat out move. He’s a bonafide 4.4 runner in the 40-yard dash and has incredible game speed and quickness in and out of breaks. Can do more than most speedy wideouts on the edge and runs with power and balance in the open field.

Instincts: He knows he’s the fastest guy on the field, but unlike most burners he understands that you can’t leave your foot on the gas at all times. He’s very decisive on when to be at max speed, and when routes require a bit of finesse, which is rare for a young wideout.

Polish: A day-one starter type of player in an offense that can manufacture touches early on in games. He’s going to need to learn to beat press only because high school corners are terrified to walk down on him; college DBs won’t be. He’s also a willing and physical blocker.

Bottom Line: At the very worst, Mosley impacts your special teams units in the return game from the moment he enters college at Tennessee. At best, he’s freshman All-SEC. He’s going to get loose in the open field and you won’t run him down, either.