SI All-American Candidate Jordan Mosley Highlights and Evaluation

Prospect: Jordan Mosley
Status: SI All-American Candidate
Vitals: 6-foot, 190 pounds
Position: Wide Receiver
School: Mobile (Ala.) McGill-Toolen Catholic  
Committed to: Tennessee                                                                              
Projected Position: Wide Receiver

Frame: Thin and compact frame with relatively short arms but explosive lower half. He carries most of his weight from the hips down. 

Athleticism: This young man can flat out move. He’s a bonafide 4.4 runner in the 40-yard dash and has incredible game speed and quickness in and out of breaks. Can do more than most speedy wideouts on the edge and runs with power and balance in the open field. 

Instincts: He knows he’s the fastest guy on the field, but unlike most burners he understands that you can’t leave your foot on the gas at all times. He’s very decisive on when to be at max speed, and when routes require a bit of finesse, which is rare for a young wideout. 

Polish: A day-one starter type of player in an offense that can manufacture touches early on in games. He’s going to need to learn to beat press only because high school corners are terrified to walk down on him; college DBs won’t be. He’s also a willing and physical blocker. 

Bottom Line: At the very worst, Mosle impacts your special teams units in the return game from the moment he enters college at Tennessee. At best, he’s freshman All-SEC. He’s going to get loose in the open field and you won’t run him down, either.

