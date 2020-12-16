Signing Day Profile: OL William Parker

BIO

William Parker

Pearl Cohn (Nashville, Tenn.)

Offensive Lineman

6’5, 330 pounds

Tennessee History

Offered January 27th, 2018

Committed September 7th, 2020

Signed December 16th, 2020

Reason for Committing-it was just the relationship with the coaches. That is the craziest group of coaches that recruited me. They are a funny group of guys."

Fit- Plug and play guy, who has yet to scratch the surface of his potential. Has untapped strength and athleticism and will be hard to keep off the field simply because of his athleticism. Can be an early swing man in Tennessee’s offensive line rotation but should settle in at right tackle as he continues to develop.

Highlights