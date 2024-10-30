South Carolina 2026 Commit Details Recent Visit To Tennessee
Tennessee started trending for a linebacker following his Tennessee visit. That linebacker is Rodney Colton who is currently committed to the South Carolina Gamecocks and was on campus for the Alabama game. The Vols defeated the Tide 24-17 while Colton was on campus.
Following the visit, the 2026 four-star linebacker would catch up and detail his visit with Tennessee on SI.
“It was great. The atmosphere was great, it was the loudest game I’ve ever been to and one of the best games I have been to,” Colton detailed with Tennessee on SI. “They moved up on my board. It was a lot I saw that I liked.”
The talented 2026 Gamecocks commit had the chance to connect with two of four current Tennessee commits. “Faizon (Brandon) and Carson (Sneed) are my dawgs so they were just ‘like keep an open mind and see what they have to offer and in store for you here.’”
The talented recruit spoke with this coaching staff including his position coach William Inge. “Coach Chop, Coach Inge, and Coach Forrest, they were just like we are not forcing you to flip or anything just keep us in mind if anything happens and stay in the books also they told me to keep balling.”
Colton will be back on campus later this week as the Vols enter Dark Mode against Kentucky.
JOIN THE COMMUNITY
- Follow Caleb Sisk On Twitter: @CalebSisk_
- Follow Tanner Johnson On Twitter: @JohnsonTanner23_
- Follow Blake Schowalter On Twitter: @BlakeSchowalte1
- Follow Jonathan Williams On Twitter: @DR_JWill
- Follow Evan Crowell On Twitter: @EvanVCrowell
- Follow John Anthony On Twitter: @JAntSports