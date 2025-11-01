Tennessee Football Welcomes a Mass of Visitors for Dark Mode Weekend
The No. 18 Oklahoma Sooners (6-2, 2-2) are in Knoxville to battle No. 14 Tennessee Volunteers (6-2, 3-2) in what is likely a playoff elimination game.
The winner will clearly have everything in front of them moving forward. While it isn't completely impossible that the loser can still get in, it is just very unlikely at this time, and a lot of help may be needed towards the end for the losing team.
There is a lot at stake for this contest, and the atmosphere will be absolutely electric as Neyland will be covered in black as the Vols activate 'Dark Mode.'
This will be a huge opportunity for Tennessee to move the needle with some high profiled visitors on campus for this Top 25 SEC match-up.
Visiting Commits
A big portion of the 2026 class will be in attendance, led by the quarterback of the class, Faizon Brandon.
Brandon will be joined by Brayden Rouse, Gabriel Osenda, Joel Wyatt, TJ White, Dereon Albert, Hezekiah Harris, Jamyan Theodore, Tyreek King, and many others.
JP Peace and Kamauri 'Bam' Whitfield are the lone 2027 commits but they will have plenty to choose from as they work to get guys in the boat.
A few 2026 guys to closely watch are DL Iverson Garcia (USF commit), RB Amari Latimer (Wisconsin commit), DL Jordan Carter (Decommitted from A&M today), and DL JJ Finch (Alabama commit).
The 2027 class is set to be represented very well, as there are multiple targets at multiple positions set to be in attendance, headlined by QB Jayce Johnson (Texas A&M commit, and RB David Gabriel-Georges.
Other 2027's to note- DB Adryan Cole, DB Ethan Hauser, DB KJ Caldwell, LEO Anthony Sweeney, DL TK Cunningham, OL Princeton Uwaifo, LB Kenny Simon II, LB Kaden Henderson, RB Tyson Robinson, QB Blake Roskopf, QB Derrick Baker, and many others.
A few talented 2028 guys are also set to enjoy the day.
DL Dawson Jacobs, WR Zyon Robinson, WR Malek Mason, QB Treyvon Towns Jr., TE Braxton Rein, LB Jay Schell, DL Corey Cunningham, OL PJ Evans, and DL Aden Johnson.
Follow Our Social Media Pages and YouTube
• Follow us on X HERE
• Follow us on Facebook HERE
• Follow us on Instagram HERE
• Subscribe to our YouTube Channel HERE
Follow Our Staff:
- Follow Caleb Sisk on Twitter: @CalebSisk_
- Follow Dale Dowden on Twitter: @Dale_Dowden
- Follow Shayne Pickering on Twitter: @Shaynep_media
- Follow Najeh Wilkins on Twitter: @NajehWilk
- Follow Josh Greer on Twitter: @JSGreer731