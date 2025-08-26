Tennessee Rewards Coach Josh Heupel With Contract Extension Ahead of Season Opener
Tennessee coach Josh Heupel has received a contract extension that keeps him with the Vols through January 2030, the Tennessee football program announced Tuesday afternoon.
"The revival of our football program under Josh's leadership has made everyone in Big Orange Country proud to be a Vol," Vice Chancellor and Director of Athletics Danny White said in a statement. "Josh has brought Tennessee Football back to its rightful place among the nation's elite programs, and he and his staff have fostered a positive culture within the team. Our commitment to supporting Josh and his staff remains strong and unwavering."
Heupel, who took over in Knoxville four seasons ago, has led Tennessee football to its winningest three-year stretch in two decades. He has so far produced a 37–15 record with the Vols, and shepherded the school to its first College Football Playoff appearance last season. This is his third contract extension in as many years; his first, in September 2022, extended him through 2028, while his second, in January '23, locked him up through 2029.
Now, he is staying put through 2030.
"We took over a program in 2021 during a turbulent time. We quickly built a resilient, player-driven culture and have enjoyed great success on and off the field, but there is still much left to do," the coach said. "I am excited about the future of Tennessee Football, and I can't wait to run through the T once again with Vol Nation proudly supporting us."
Heupel will next kick off his fifth season with Tennessee on Saturday, when the Vols take on Syracuse in the Aflac Kickoff Game in Atlanta.
