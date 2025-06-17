Tennessee Makes The Cut For Three Star OL Edward Baker
The Volunteers are coming off a huge official visit weekend and are buzzing with top recruits across the country after another successful weekend. On Monday evening, the Volunteers got more good news after a recruit announced his top schools. St. Francis Academy (MD) OL Edward Baker announced his top five schools via his X page. His finalists included Ole Miss, Virginia, NC State, Arkansas, and Tennessee.
Our own Caleb Sisk caught up with Edward Baker after he took his official visit to the Volunteers.
"The OV was amazing," Baker said when speaking to Vols On SI. "I was able to chill and explore, and experience Knoxville a little more."
“The whole offense staff and their main message was we need you we want to let’s go win this natty. The visit exceeded. I already knew the visit was gonna be great, it’s Tennessee, they know how to recruit."
According to 247Sports, he is rated as a three-star prospect, the No. 18 player in Maryland, and the No. 50 interior offensive lineman. He has a remaining official visit set up with Ole Miss on June 20th. Baker is looking to commit very soon after his OV to the Rebels with a date of June 25th.
Tennessee has an edge on the competition, being one of the first major programs to offer the talented offensive lineman. The coaching staff has remained in his sights and has continued to show love from the beginning. He has continued to build a strong relationship with offensive line coach Glen Elarbee, who loves his potential and what he can bring to the Vols. As his commitment date nears, he will be a prospect to watch to see if the Volunteers can creep into the top 25. Tennessee currently has the No. 30 class on 247Sports and one offensive lineman committed in Gabriel Osenda who is a five-star prospect.