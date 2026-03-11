Nate Ament Returns to Practice Ahead of Tennessee Volunteers SEC Tournament Game

The Tennessee Volunteers received some positive news regarding one of their stars ahead of the team's SEC Tournament game.

The Tennessee volunteers are just over 24 hours away from tipping off their first matchup of the SEC tournament. The Vols are scheduled to face the winner of today's contest between Auburn and Mississippi State, and are looking to win their first conference title since the 2022 season.

As the team gears up for their first matchup of the tournament, the Volunteers received some extremely positive news regarding one of their biggest contributors. According to reports, Nate Ament has returned to practice for the team, a strong indicator that the freshman forward will be available for tomorrow's contest. Amari Evans and Troy Henderson were also reportedly available for practice.

Ament has been battling a handful of lower extremity issues, as a result of the grueling SEC schedule, and has been sidelined for a few games. However, the recent developments suggest that the forward could potentially make his return for Thursday's game.

In the lead up to this week's SEC tournament, Volunteers' head coach Rick Barnes has continuously provided update's on Ament's status and has reassured fans and the media that the highly talented freshman will be ok.

Nate Ament's Strong Freshman Season with the Volunteers

Feb 21, 2026; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; Tennessee Volunteers forward Nate Ament (10) shoots the ball over Vanderbilt Commodores forward Tyler Nickel (5) during the first half at Memorial Gymnasium. Mandatory Credit: Steve Roberts-Imagn Images | Steve Roberts-Imagn Images

Ament has been nothing short of electric for the Volunteers throughout the 2025-2026 season. The freshman is currently averaging more than 17 points, while completing over 40% of his field goals. He has also been a tremendous asset on the glass, accounting for just under 6.5 rebounds a game.

The freshman's contributions have not only been impactful, but have been somewhat a necessity to the team's success, as he currently leads the team in rebounds and is second in scoring behind Ja'Kobi Gillespie.

Should Ament be available for the SEC tournament this week, the Vols will have an excellent chance at making a deep run and securing an extremely favorable seed in the upcoming March Madness tournament.

While the most recent news of Ament's status does not immediately confirm he will play tomorrow, it is a strong indicator that the extremely talented player is much closer to returning to the hardwood for the Vols.

The Volunteers will await the winner of Auburn and Mississippi State's match, which is set to take place Wednesday afternoon at approximately 3 p.m. The victor of this contest will take on Tennessee Thursday, afternoon.