Vols Impress Mississippi State DB Commit Jourdan Thomas During Unofficial Visit

Tennessee hosted 2022 Montgomery Catholic Prepatory (Ala.) defensive back Jourdan Thomas over the weekend, and the Mississippi State commitment left Knoxville impressed with the Josh Heupel & Co. He discusses the visit and more here.

"I have communicated with the staff for quite some time now, so it was just good to get up there and see them in person and get on campus and feel the vibe of the people and see that and check it all out," Thomas said of the decision to take an unofficial visit to Knoxville. "That was the reason I wanted to get up there."

"I just love the way they have a lot of years of coaching and that they know what they are talking about. They have different backgrounds and have been successful throughout their process. I believe if I was to end up under their wing, I would be successful too."

"He is a really funny guy," Thomas said about Harbin. "He is really cool. We talk every day, and we just got off the phone about an hour ago. He has been on me. Every time I look at my phone, and I think for a minute it might be him. It is either my mom, my parents, or him. We have just got a really good relationship."

The Vols believe Thomas's versatility sets him apart on the field, which is something they have been transparent about during the recruiting process.

"We really haven't talked about that a lot yet," Thomas said about which position in the secondary Tennessee is recruiting him to play. "I know they are going to use me in different ways in the secondary because they like versatile defensive backs. Coach Martinez has told me that if I can be the best corner there, I will play corner. If I am going to be the best nickel, I am going to play nickel and the same way with safety. He said whatever is best for me and where I would be great at is where I would play."

"I really like being versatile," Thomas added. "There are different things to like about each position. With safety, there is flying around and making plays and running the defense, checking and moving in space, and getting to the ball in the middle of the field. With corner, I like being able to lock down one side of the field. Nickel is really just playing ball with being in run support and covering and just doing it all at each position. I love each position, and I believe I can excel at each one."

During the trip, he worked out for the Tennessee staff, and his takeaway was simple.

"I know they can develop me into a great player," he said.

With the majority of July closed down for visits, Thomas is planning to take an official visit to Tennessee later this year.

"Definitely," he said. "I will probably take it when they play Ole Miss."

There is a reason Thomas is locked in with Mississippi State, and he remains locked in with the Bulldogs for that reason.

"Really just having that Bulldog mentality," he said. "They are known for having a great defense over the past years. They have that tradition, and being a part of that is great."

So what will it take for Tennessee or another team to flip him away from the Bulldogs?

"Just being a championship-caliber team, honestly," he said. "I mean, I am still locked in with state, but if I get a championship team and a group of guys that have the same mindset of winning all the time, that could change some things around."

