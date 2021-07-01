Breaking: Vols Land Elite Guard BJ Edwards

Sports Illustrated home
Breaking: Vols Land Elite Point Guard BJ Edwards

Tennessee Basketball has landed their first commitment of the 2022 recruiting class from local standout BJ Edwards
Author:
Publish date:

Rick Barnes's Tennessee program continues to soar on the recruiting trail. Moments ago, coveted Knoxville Catholic (Tenn.) standout BJ Edwards announced his pledge to Tennessee.

Prior to the announcement, Edwards discussed his decision with SI All-American's Director of Recruiting, Jason Jordan. 

"I just have the best bond with the coaches there," Edwards told Jordan before publicly revealing his decision. "Every talk and at every dinner was like friends just having a good time. There are never any awkward moments. Most people would never think Coach Barnes was as funny as he is, but I just feel the most comfortable with him. I wouldn't want to play for any other coach than him."

Despite only living 15 minutes from Tennessee's campus, that was not the deciding factor that pushed the Vols to the top, as they beat out Florida, Auburn, and Wake Forest for Edwards's commitment. 

"It wasn't something that I weighed heavy," Edwards told Jordan. "I know that I can play away and be successful, but it just worked out that the school I loved the most was down the street. Having my mom be able to come to all the home games is definitely a plus."

Now, with the commitment behind him, Edwards will put on his recruiting hat. 

"I'm definitely coming after Dillon Mitchell, he's No.1 on the list," Edwards told Jordan. "He was on the visit with me and we clicked. I feel like he could be a big piece if we can get him. I'm working on it for sure. Right now, I'm just excited to have my decision done. It's a relief to be comfortable with where I am going."

Edwards averaged 19 ppg, six rebounds and six assists last season at Knoxville Catholic. Many expect him to be a catalyst for the Vols on the recruiting trail. 

