Elite 2022 Point Guard BJ Edwards Commits to Tennessee

Two days after returning from his official visit to Tennessee, elite 2022 point guard BJ Edwards “knew it was time” to end his recruitment and committed to Rick Barnes and the Vols on Thursday.

Edwards picked Tennessee over Wake Forest, Auburn, Florida, Georgetown and others.

“I just have the best bond with the coaches there,” Edwards said. “Every talk and at every dinner was like friends just having a good time. There are never any awkward moments. Most people would never think Coach Barnes was as funny as he is, but I just feel the most comfortable with him. I wouldn’t want to play for any other coach than him.”

This past season, Edwards averaged 19 points, six rebounds, six assists and two steals a game at Knoxville (Tenn.) Catholic.

He won’t go as far as to say that the fact that he lives a short 15-minute drive from Tennessee’s campus was a key factor in his decision, instead he views the close proximity as the icing on the cake.

“It wasn’t something that weighed heavy,” Edwards said. “I know that I can play away and be successful, but it just worked out that the school I loved the most was down the street. Having my mom be able to come to all the home games is definitely a plus.”

Barnes reeled in the No. 1 point guard in the 2021 class in SI All-American first teamer Kennedy Chandler, who is projected to be a one-and-done prospect.

Still, Edwards said whether Chandler goes or stays he sees the benefit both ways.

“If he were to stay, I think the two point guard lineup would be strong,” Edwards said. “If he goes then I know I’d be ready to step in; either way it’s a win-win.”

Edwards is Barnes’ first commit from the 2022 class, but if Edwards has his way he won’t be alone for long.

“I’m definitely coming after Dillon Mitchell, he’s No. 1 on the list,” Edwards said. “He was on the visit with me and we clicked. I feel like he could be a big piece if we can get him. I’m working on it for sure. Right now, I’m just excited to have my decision done. It’s a relief to be comfortable with where I’m going. Now, I can focus on the live period.”