Vols WR Target Cameron Miller Planning To Visit Tennessee in June

Memphis-area wide receiver Cameron Miller has been a priority target for Josh Heupel's staff since they took over in Knoxville. Miller tells VR2 on SI he will take an unofficial visit to Tennessee on June 10th. Miller will participate in a 7v7 event with his high school team.

Miller is currently working towards finalizing an official visit slate as schools continue to battle for his services.

The Vols Head Coach has carried a lot of the load on the recruiting front for Tennessee with Miller.

"Me and Heupel, I think we are getting closer day by day," Miller told VR2 on SI in late March. "I call him all the time. He calls me, talking about how I am doing, am I playing basketball or football. Just checking up and telling me about what he is going to do this season and how he is going to kick everybody's butt. They are going to score points, and he wants me in that offense so I can score points too."

"That is a real blessing," Miller said about Heupel prioritizing him. "For him to talk to me a lot and have me as one of his number one priorities in the 2022 offensive class is pretty big for me and my platform. I would love to play for Coach Heupel, but it all depends on the coaching staff and how everything is going up there at UT."

"Just they like to create one-on-ones for their receivers," Miller added about Tennessee's message during the March interview. "When you are a guy like me, you know you have to win your one-on-ones, and that's what I like about him. He is aggressive and doesn't care who you are or what team you are; he is going to go at you aggressively and try to score points the best he can."

Miller, a three-sport athlete, has had a busy off-season, as he helped lead MAHS to a state title appearance in basketball, and he will run in the state finals on the track. Miller has also stayed consistent in playing in 7v7 tournaments during this time as well.

