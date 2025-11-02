Tennessee Volunteers 2026 Football Commit Visits Ohio State Buckeyes
The Tennessee Volunteers played one of their toughest games in their college football season on Saturday, which was a very intriguing game for the recruits and commits to visit, as the Tennessee Volunteers held one of their biggest recruiting weekends thanks to the atmosphere being their annual "Dark Mode" game and blackout.
While a large portion of their current commits were on campus, one of their top prospects in the class decided he was going to visit somewhere else, as the Vols had one of their wide receiver commits visit elsewhere.
Legend Bey Visits Ohio State
The player who visited the Ohio State Buckeyes is Tennessee Volunteers commit Legend Bey. Bey is a North Forney High School quarterback who will play at the wide receiver position if he plays at Tennessee. His speed is what catches the attention of everyone, as he is one of the fastest athletes in the class.
The Vols originally landed his commitment over the Texas A&M Aggies in the summer, and this has been something that fans has been able to discuss for quite some time, as it was very impressive that the Vols were able to go into the state of Texas and take one of the top prospects on the Aggies board at the time, but now they will be forced to fight off one of the toughest teams in the nation to recruit against as they will be fighting off the Ohio State Buckeyes. Let's remember that they have one of the greates wide receiver coaches of all time, and have one of the better track records when it comes to college football, as they just won the National Championship last year.
They are also the top team in the nation ranking wise.
The Buckeyes have a total of five committed wide receivers, but here's the catch, the Buckeyes only have one QB commit, and their QB is a guy that the Vols commit could definitely compete with, as the Vols have the best QB in the nation rankings wise, which leaves Bey as the WR commit for the Vols.
The Vols currently have one of the better wide receiver classes in the state. They have Bey committed, but he is the lowest rated wide receiver, which is absurd due to the traits he brings. The Vols have the No. 1 wide receiver in the country committed while bring Salesi Moa and Tyreek King to the class as well.
This will be a story to keep your eye on as the Vols have the chance to keep Bey away from the Buckeyes.