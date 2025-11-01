Tennessee vs Oklahoma Game Day Predictions
The Tennessee Volunteers take on the Oklahoma Sooners today in a highly anticipated competition. Here is how we see the game will play out. Take a look at our game day predictions.
Dale Dowden: Oklahoma 34, Tennessee 41
"Both teams are currently on a different trajectory following last week, but both are in a very similar situation. Win, and everything is in front of you. Lose, and you have to win out and hope for some help with playoff dreams. It's a night game in Neyland and Dark Mode. The atmosphere will be electric. Can Oklahoma drown out the crowd? If the crowd can help the Vols defense put the sooner offense behind the chains, this could be huge in the winning efforts of the home team."
Offense: "Chris Brazzell will be one to watch. Oklahoma will play man throughout the night, and Joey along with Brazzell (Matthews & Staley), the explosive plays will be made downfield."
Defense: "Expect a lot of pressure early on to really allow the atmosphere to sink in and become a factor. As the offense may struggle to hear throughout the night, the defense applying pressure will make things difficult and limit the Sooners big play efficiency."
Bold Take: "The defense will have at least two turnovers, a defensive touchdown, and force at least 4 pre-snap penalties."
Caleb Sisk: Oklahoma 28, Tennessee 31
"This is a game that has been circled on the schedule all season long, as the Tennessee Volunteers have a chance to push their percentages up much higher with the hopes of them making a college football playoff game. The Tennessee Vols will need to show up in this one, and they will be bringing a bit more of a flavor to their contest with the black uniforms."
"If Oklahoma comes out and struggles early it may be a long night for them, but I believe they will be on their A-Game against a struggling and banged up Tennessee defense."
Offense: "The Tennessee Volunteers have the chance to light up the deep game again, but they will need to be able to run the ball in this one if they want to be able to succeed the way that we all believe they can."
Defense: "The Tennessee Volunteers need to be able to contain the QB in this one, and they will have to limit the big plays. They also need to get off the field on third down."
Bold Take: "The Tennessee Volunteers will have two touchdowns in some fashion at the tight end position."