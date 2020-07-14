A Look at Tennessee's Top Four Remaining CB Targets

Jeremy Pruitt and his staff put together one of the most impressive recruiting runs in recent memory earlier this spring, with the Vols landing commitments from a multitude of exceptionally talented players. While it remains to be seen whether or not Pruitt and company can hold on to those players to National Signing Day, it certainly appears that the Vols have solid pledges from the overwhelming majority of their class. The Vols have every reason to feel confident that these players are going to be part of their signing class, and they are operating as such. With all the talented players that the Vols have committed, there are still some significant areas of need for Tennessee to address in the 2021 class.

This series aims to look at the position groups where Tennessee still has the greatest need in their 2021 class. It will examine why the areas are prioritized, as well as the current, uncommitted, top targets for the Vols in those groups. Today's piece will take a look at the cornerback position.

Jeremy Pruitt and defensive coordinator Derrick Ansley are widely regarded as two of the best defensive back coaches in the country. Both have made their name developing elite players at every position in the defensive backfield, and that has continued at Tennessee. Pruitt was forced to start a pair of true freshman corners in his first year at Tennessee, and that duo has grown into one of the strengths of the defense. Bryce Thompson is a rising junior and finds himself regarded as one of the best corners in the nation. A strong junior campaign could see Thompson having to decide on whether or not to enter the NFL Draft early. Alontae Taylor has been a bit more up and down that Thompson, but he is a big-bodied corner with great athleticism, exactly the kind of player that Pruitt covets at the position. The Vols could be a victim of success, as they have three corners set to graduate after the 2020 season, and could also lose Thompson and Taylor early to the Draft, making corner an absolute priority in the 2021 signing class. The Vols currently have two corners committed in the 2021 class in four-star De'Shawn Rucker and three-star Jay Jones. Three-star athlete Elijah Howard could also be a consideration at corner.

Isaiah Johnson Cornerback Bluefield Bluefield, W.V.

Johnson is the kind of elite corner prospect that has eluded Pruitt since he arrived at Tennessee. As good as Thompson has been, most experts projected him as an offensive player at the next level. Johnson is a gifted two-way player in high school, but he has great height and length to go with blazing speed and excellent ball skills. Johnson has all the physical tools to be an elite corner in college, and a solid technical foundation. With the kind of coaching Pruitt and Ansley can offer, Johnson would have the opportunity to be a shutdown corner in Knoxville.

Nyland Green Cornerback Newton Covington, Ga.

Green and Johnson have very similar frames and builds, with Green perhaps being the slightly thicker athlete. Green also brings elite speed and cover skills with excellent height and long arms. Perhaps the biggest thing that sets Green apart from Johnson is that Green sees higher caliber competition week in and week out. While Johnson projects as a player that shouldn’t have any trouble adjusting to competition at the next level, Green is already accustomed to facing it and shutting those receivers down. Tennessee has some ground to make up here, but the Vols do seem to still be in it.

Damarius McGhee Cornerback Pensacola Catholic Pensacola, Fla.

Another blisteringly fast corner that has great height, long arms, and excellent ball skills. McGhee does a tremendous job of attacking the ball in flight. He doesn't just keep his man from catching the ball, he gets his hands on the ball without interfering. McGhee uses his long arms to get around receivers to knock passes down. His speed and instincts let him play off, then come up to attack underneath routes, while being able to turn and run with any receiver in Florida. McGhee has a knack for creating turnovers, and he also supports the run well, tackling well above his weight.

De'Jahn Warren Cornerback Lackawanna C.C. Hyattsville, Md.

Warren is the top JUCO corner in the nation, and one of the top JUCO players in the nation, period. Warren is a big corner with the speed to turn and run with any Power Five receiver he would be asked to cover. He doesn't have the height of the other corners listed here but looks to be more thickly built and is a stout hitter. Warren has good ball skills, but he is scrappy with a more physical edge in both man coverage and in terms of run support. Warren has already scheduled an official visit with Tennessee, and the Vols have to feel good about there chances here. They have recruited the JUCO ranks so well under Pruitt, Pruitt and Ansley have their reputations coaching defensive backs, Joe Osovet has strong ties to the northeast and JUCO ranks, and the Vols have another Lackawanna product in the roster currently in Savion Williams.